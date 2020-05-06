New study shows where Houstonians want to move, and who wants to come here

HOUSTON, Texas -- The economy is unstable, jobs are up in the air, and the global population waits to see when the COVID-19 pandemic will slow down. But some people are still thinking about moving, and according to Apartment List, they're seriously considering Texas.The website's quarterly Renter Migration Report is out, using searches made on its platform between Jan. 1 and April 15, 2020, to map where renters are looking to make their next move.Chicago (3.3 percent), New York (3.4 percent), and San Antonio (22.8 percent) are also eyeing Houston, while H-Town residents are looking to keep it close in Dallas (8.9 percent), San Antonio (6.8 percent), and Austin (6.6 percent).