Watch magical moments after Astros clinched 2nd World Series title

ABC13 chat with goggled-up Bregman, ready to celebrate the victory with his family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From the clubhouse to the freeways and everywhere in between, the party didn't stop in Houston and beyond after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night.

Yordan Alvarez's majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP after getting another key hit, a single to set up Alvarez's drive.

Next up, the parade is slated for Monday, and city officials plan to give details on that Sunday.

But the party is far from over. The celebrations erupted on the field and beyond.

Here are some of the most magical moments from the night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.