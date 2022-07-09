Houston Astros visit Uvalde to celebrate community after shooting

By KYLA GUILFOIL
In the wake of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Houston Astros and the Astro Foundation visited the city Friday to host a series of events.

"Baseball has healed me in my past -- it's healed so many people," Astros manager Dusty Baker told ABC affiliate KTRK-TV prior to his team's game Thursday against the Royals.


"Hopefully, we can bring some enjoyment in their lives. I can't imagine. You can say you know how they feel, but you don't. I just pray to God that life can go on and they can heal -- and I'm glad the Astros are a part of that," Baker added.

Youth players, coaches and organization members of the Astros began their visit with Uvalde community members at 11 a.m., almost two months since 19 children and two adults were killed at the school.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the organization offered ice cream, promotions, giveaways and other activities, while at Memorial park a Play Ball baseball event was run by Astros Youth Academy players and staff. There were also give-away prizes and lunch provided by Whataburger for those who attended the game.

From noon to 1 p.m., the organization also led a visit to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital. The Astros' mascot, Orbit, and cheerleaders, the Shooting Stars, visited and brought along giveaways and prizes for patients, doctors and nurses.


Jim Crane, owner of the Astros, was seen visiting the memorial site at Robb Elementary School alongside members of the Astros Foundation, youth players and cheerleaders.

He told ABC affiliate KTRK-TV he spent time with the families who lost someone in the shooting at a private brunch, and that the Astros plan to bring many of the family members to a game in Houston in August.

Staff from the Astro Foundation were seen handing out T-shirts, plastic baseball bats, Astro signage and baseball hats in a local Uvalde park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Woman run over and killed after argument with boyfriend, deputies say
Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned boy doesn't know parents are dead
Pedestrian struck by HPD officer completing shift, police say
Houstonians may hear a loud boom on Saturday, NASA says
Dangerous record-breaking heat this weekend
Woman charged with murder 17 years after elderly couple's killings
Astros Foundation visits Robb Elementary after mass school shooting
Show More
Houston family shares survival story after Highland Park shooting
Aunt speaks out to ABC13 about nephew found alone in SW Houston
Celebration for beloved Houston pastor killed in road rage incident
Man sues Baytown Police after suffering severe injuries by K9 officer
Texas commission seeks to suspend Harris County criminal judge
More TOP STORIES News