Popular Astros stars speak out for first time after manager fired

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Popular Houston Astros players addressed the media Saturday at Astros FanFest for the first time since the MLB's report on the 2017 sign stealing scandal was released.On Monday afternoon, the MLB announced that the Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch would be suspended for the 2020 season. Moments later, Astros owner Jim Crane announced that the GM and manager would also be fired."I have higher standards for the city and the franchise and I'm going above and beyond MLB's penalty," Crane said during a press conference on Monday. "We worked very hard to build this organization for our employees, fans, sponsors, community and the city to all be proud."Although third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman was at FanFest to meet fans and discuss the upcoming season, most questions were about the scandal.When asked if he has any regrets about the 2017 season, Bregman said, "The commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report, and the Astros did what they did, meaning they made their decision on what they're going to do. I have no other thoughts on it."He gave a very similar answer to all other questions regarding the scandal.Second baseman Jose Altuve was a little more vocal with the reporters, emphasizing how important it is for the team to stick together."It's a tough situation as a team, we have to stay together and go through this as a team," Altuve told reporters.Bregman said the team is ready to go into spring training despite not having a manager three weeks before it starts."We're ready to go down to spring training and play a game," he told reporters.Altuve said the goal is all about moving forward."I don't know how, but we've got to move forward," Altuve said. "I haven't changed my opinion about my teammates. They're the best teammates I've ever had."Bregman was quick to deny when a reporter asked if he ever wore devices under his jersey, "No, no, no, no."Altuve had the same response, saying the accusation was ridiculous. "MLB did their investigation, they didn't find anything."Bregman said he's looking for a new manager that's ready to lead the team."A guy who will lead us, I want to go out there and play baseball," he said.When asked about Hinch and Luhnow, Altuve remembered their time with the team."I feel bad for them. They're good guys. They show up every day to do their job," Altuve said. "But, like I said, we have to keep going, move forward, we don't have any other choices right now."Bregman emphasized that the team is moving forward, not letting the scandal hold them back."This is a team game, we're going down to spring training as a team, getting ready to play the 2020 season, and we're looking forward to it," Bregman told reporters. "The 2020 year our actions will speak louder than our words."In addition to the firing of Luhnow and Hinch, the team will also be forced to forfeit its first and second round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB draft.The Astros were also fined $5 million, which is the highest allowable fine under the Major League Constitution."While the evidence consistently showed I didn't endorse or participate in the sign stealing practices, I failed to stop them and I am deeply sorry," Hinch said in a statement.In addition, former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who was fired by the Astros in October after he made offensive comments directed at a group of female reporters at the end of the American League Championship Series, has been suspended for one year.