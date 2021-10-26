Houston Astros

UH statistician says Astros have 2 to 1 advantage to win World Series

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Stats show Astros are favored to win the World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Game 1 of the World Series starts Tuesday night, and turns out, the Astros are a pretty safe bet!

A statistician at the University of Houston said the odds are in Houston's favor. The only problem is that the Braves beat the odds to get in this series. One factor that may make the difference, though, is home-field advantage.

Fans were still flooding the team store on Monday.

"You saw Minute Maid last series. It was rocking. So, I think getting two games at home to start is going to be huge for us," Astros fan Matt Ramirez said.

"It being Houston and being in Houston, it'll help," Astros fan Wendy Brooks added.

The fan factor could come into play, big time, on Tuesday and Wednesday when the Astros host the Braves at Minute Maid Park.

"When the World Series comes up, people are always interested in trying to figure out the probabilities," said Cathy Poliak, a statistician at UH.

She's used to fielding these questions as the associate director of masters in statistics and data sciences at UH. After running the numbers, she said having four games at home gives the Astros a 2 to 1 advantage over the Braves.

"The home advantage is really helpful," she said.

The numbers also looked good for the Astros when comparing their percentage of regular-season wins to Atlanta's record. The hometown team comes out in the top 8% more.

"I went ahead and did the replication on the computer and simulations on the computer, as well, to figure this out," Poliak said.

The only handicap for the 'Stros is Atlanta's record on the road. They won more away games this season than they did at Truist Park. The numbers showed this series could go all seven games, though, giving the Astros a numerical edge in the end.

"I think that they'll win. It's a really good chance of them actually winning the World Series overall," Poliak said.

A summation of victory from an expert plus a talented team multiplied by thousands of faithful fans at Minute Maid equals a winning equation for the World Series.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesatlanta bravesmlbhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Braves and Astros meet in Game 3 of the World Series
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from record-low in 2020
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News