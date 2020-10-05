Sports

Astros take on rivals Oakland A's in MLB playoffs today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics take their rivalry to the next level Monday as they open their American League Division Series matchup at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Recent history suggests this is Oakland's series to win, beating the Astros seven out of 10 times.

But, the Astros have the experience. They've been to two out of the last three World Series, and three straight American League Championship series.

The Astros are holding another watch party for fans to cheer them on from home. It'll be at the outdoor biergarten of the Karbach Brewing Company starting at 2:30 p.m.



The restaurant is following all coronavirus safety guidelines so visitors are required to wear a mask.

And what's a watch party without a giveaway? Fans will be getting a free Astros bobblehead.

The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.
