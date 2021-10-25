HOUSTON, Texas -- Lance McCullers won't pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of a forearm strain.After a career-high 13 wins during the regular season, when he also had a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts, McCullers got hurt in the AL Division Series. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 victory over the Chicago White Sox but left after four innings in Game 4 with what the team said was forearm tightness.McCullers, who was left off the AL Championship Series roster, said Monday that he and the team have known there was less than a 1% chance of him getting back for the World Series, but there was no need to write him off until they had to.The right-hander said the type of strain he has usually means six to eight weeks before picking up a ball and throwing."Tried to push it as far as we could, just couldn't make it back to throwing," he said.