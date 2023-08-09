Astros roundup: JV Day at home set for Friday vs. Angels; Ryan Pressly celebrates 10 years in MLB

After the JV trade, Houston is going to give a six-man starting rotation a swing, with JP France included.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coffee tastes better, flowers smell more fragrant, and Astros fans are growing more confident as the season draws closer to October.

Houstonians woke up Wednesday still wrapping their heads around an improbable ninth-inning grand slam that put the team over the top in Baltimore the night before.

A three-batter sequence, which started with returning Astro, Jon Singleton, drawing a walk, led to Kyle Tucker silencing Orioles fans in their 7-6 comeback win.

It was definitely the shot in the arm the team needed, with Houston 2.5 games behind the Rangers for the AL West lead heading into Wednesday night's game with the O's.

That wasn't all that the Astros had in store for fans.

1st JV Day at MMP since trade confirmed

Justin Verlander's first start on the road since his trade deadline day re-acquisition didn't shake out too well on the scoreboard. But JV turned in seven quality-ish innings against the Yankees in what was effectively his farewell to the Big Apple.

His spot in the rotation now guarantees his next start happens back at home.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the 40-year-old hurler will start on Friday when the 'Stros begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park.

He's due to face Reid Detmers in the AL West matchup.

JV's start was announced in concert with the team also moving into a six-pitcher starting rotation, a move made after the trade and Jose Urquidy's return from injury. Rookie JP France, who was called from the bullpen during Houston's win in New York on Sunday, will be included.

The rotation in order will be Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown, Verlander, France, and Urquidy.

'America's Closer' celebrates a decade in the majors

Ten years spent doing one thing over and over again passes by faster than you realize.

So imagine being a Major League Baseball savior in close games. Some heroic decade, huh?

The Astros celebrated 10 years of MLB service for who they call "America's Closer": Ryan Pressly.

The video above was produced in 2018, when the Astros traded for Pressly.

Pressly was presented with a pair of custom-made boots, with logos of his two All-Star games, the insignia of the 2022 World Series championship, and the familiar "H" star for his current team. The boots also featured the "TC" initials for Twin Cities in honor of his debut team, the Minnesota Twins.

Pressly, who's a native of Flower Mound, Texas, has been a relied-upon relief pitcher for the 'Stros since the team acquired him in a trade five years ago. He has converted 103 saves while in Houston, with a career-high 33 last season.

Pressly currently sits on 27 saves, which puts him on pace to eclipse his 2022 mark. He's also one of the top 10 highest-paid relievers in baseball after signing a two-year, $30 million extension before 2023.