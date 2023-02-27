Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith joins ABC13's Jonathan Bruce to discuss the dysfunction at the top of the Houston Astros brass.

Houston Astros' former GM to accept role as VP of baseball strategy for Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Former Houston Astros general manager James Click was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as vice president of baseball strategy.



The video above is an interview with ABC13's Johnathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith on Click's exit from the organization.

Click, 45, helped build the Houston teams that went to three straight AL Championship Series and back-to-back World Series, winning it all last year. But he clashed with owner Jim Crane, and the Astros announced six days after clinching the title that he would not be back.

REPORT: Houston Astros part ways with GM James Click nearly a week after Astros won 2nd World Series title

It's believed to be the first time a World Series-winning GM did not return since 1947, when the Yankees' Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss.

As Click departed, owner Jim Crane said in a statement that the Astros were "grateful for all of James' contributions."

Click became general manager of the Astros in 2020 on the heels of the MLB's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal, where the former general manager Jeff Luhnow was fired.

The Blue Jays said Click will work closely with GM Ross Atkins across both professional and amateur levels.

A Yale graduate, Click spent 14 years with the Rays, starting as a coordinator of baseball operations before becoming the team's director of baseball research and development and director of baseball operations.

He spent three seasons as vice president of baseball operations before Houston hired him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.