"This is Jim Crane": Inside the uncertain future of Astros manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click

Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith joins ABC13's Jonathan Bruce to discuss the dysfunction at the top of the Houston Astros brass.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Each week Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith joins ABC13's Jonathan Bruce on the live stream to discuss the hottest stories and biggest questions in Houston sports.

This week:

The Houston Astros have 104 wins and counting, as they eye a second straight World Series trip, amidst the greatest stretch in the history of the franchise. Yet, manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click enter the playoffs with more uncertainty than ever about their future leading the team.

Neither is under contract past this season, and Astros owner Jim Crane has been mum about his commitment to the pair as the questions grow.

Smith joined Bruce to discuss why and get to the bottom of it.

"This is a completely unique, unorthodox situation. And the only reason they don't have extensions is because Jim Crane won't extend them right now. More importantly, he won't even discuss it," Smith said.

Watch the full conversation in the video above. Plus, why the winless Texas are running out of optimism after a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

