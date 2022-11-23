Astros train conductor Bobby Dynamite gets married at famous Little White Chapel in Las Vegas

Bobby Dynamite has worked over 1,500 Astros games as their train engineer.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros players aren't the only ones showing off some new ring bling in the postseason.

Bobby Vasquez, known to fans as Bobby Dynamite or the more affectionate moniker, the Astros Train Guy, got hitched in Las Vegas, he shared in a post on Twitter.

"We heard champions get rings," Vasquez wrote.

The post included two photos of the fan-favorite train conductor with his new bride. In one of the photos, they're standing in front of the famed Little White Wedding Chapel, known for the drive-thru Tunnel of Vows.

The couple is in famous company when it comes to those who've come through the chapel to say "I Do."

Over the summer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot there in a surprise ceremony.

Among the other celebs going to the chapel to get married at some point over the years: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Michael Jordan, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, James Caan and more.

Vasquez received several rounds of congratulations, including from former Astros star Josh Reddick.

The video above is from an ABC13 profile in 2019 of Bobby Vasquez's role as the Astros train conductor.

Vasquez, a Deer Park native, started his career with the Astros as an intern when the ballpark opened in 2000.

Twenty years later, he's worked more than 1,500 games, delighting fans and celebrating home runs from one of the best seats in Minute Maid Park.

Congratulations, Bobby Dynamite!

SEE ALSO: Astros pitcher Ryne Stanek and his wife Jessica say 'I do' at post-World Series wedding