Houston Astros

1st place Houston Astros weren't "snubbed" out of All-Star Game

EMBED <>More Videos

Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa

HOUSTON, Texas -- As voted by the fans, it's zero All Star Game starters for the Houston Astros. It's the first time that's happened since 2014. That was the last bad Astros team.

Still, while the 2021 Astros are quite good, nobody was "snubbed." Carlos Correa had the best case to start, in fact on the merits he is the most deserving American League shortstop.

However, Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox is also having a huge season making him a reasonable choice. Likewise at second base, Jose Altuve would have been a fine pick, but the Blue Jays' Marcus Semien has been a little bit better.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astros
HOUSTON ASTROS
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Braves and Astros meet in Game 3 of the World Series
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News