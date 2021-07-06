1st place Houston Astros weren't "snubbed" out of All-Star Game

HOUSTON, Texas -- As voted by the fans, it's zero All Star Game starters for the Houston Astros. It's the first time that's happened since 2014. That was the last bad Astros team.Still, while the 2021 Astros are quite good, nobody was "snubbed." Carlos Correa had the best case to start, in fact on the merits he is the most deserving American League shortstop.However, Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox is also having a huge season making him a reasonable choice. Likewise at second base, Jose Altuve would have been a fine pick, but the Blue Jays' Marcus Semien has been a little bit better.