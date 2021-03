Houston authorities work to ease Asian communities' fear of attacks

EMBED >More News Videos HEAR FROM HOUSTONIANS: "That could have been my mom." Asian American Houstonians expressed their grief and concerns following the Atlanta attacks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, flags were at half-staff at the White House to honor victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.The Houston Mayor and Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies told ABC13 its departments are increasing patrols throughout the community following the violent shootings in Georgia and an increase of hate crimes and attacks against the Asian American community both across the state and nationwide.Thu Nguyen, executive director of OCA Houston and local manicurist said there has been a heightened sense of alarm following the violent attacks in Georgia."Our store gets broken into," she said. "People have been throwing dead animals at our house over the past year. I talked to my dad I was like, 'Oh, this is weird. This is the pandemic.' He said, 'No, this has been happening for the past five or six years,' and I said, 'Why, didn't you do anything?' He said, 'Well, what are they going to do?'"The advocacy group Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate has reported at least 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents since March 2020 - when the pandemic hit.In Katy, Harris County Deputy Khanh Kim and Investigator Hoang Nguyen showed ABC13 how the department is trying to increase police presence as a proactive measure to help members of the Asian American community feel safer in their homes, businesses and community."I love to help the community, and that's the reason why I'm here every day," Kim said. "We want to be proactive, not react."Violent Crime Investigator Hoang said discrimination and hate crimes are underreported and they are trying to build trust within the community."A lot of people, like I said, are afraid and they don't want to be involved," Hoang said. "We have to get involved, so we have to go out there and talk to them more and show more presence and try to convince them like, 'Hey, we are here to help you guys so report to us and open up and talk to us more."Meanwhile, Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the following statement on the recent crimes.