art cars

Houston Art Car Parade revs up new day and night 'experience' for 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- In a car-centric town such as this, few local events are more consummately Bayou City than the annual Houston Art Car Parade. Typically, the parade draws tens of thousands downtown who clamor to view the cool, cutting-edge, and kooky car designs.

Sadly, COVID caused things to stall last year and the 34-year tradition was forced to go virtual due to the pandemic. This year, with COVID still looming, the parade is making a three-point turn.

Parade organizer, The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, has announced the 2021 Houston Art Car Experience running May 14-16. The three-day event will take place at the organization's five-acre campus located at 2334 Gulf Terminal Rd.

To view on mobile device or full screen, click here.



For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
