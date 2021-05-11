Small tornado takes down multiple trees as it touched down in Huntsville

Brief tornado touched down around 624pm near the Walmart in Huntsville. Minor fence damage, 2 trees down and debris/carts blown about in the parking lot. Photos and reports: Dave pic.twitter.com/jkhm4x2Kxj — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 11, 2021

The National Weather Service is investigating a brief tornado that caused some minor damage in the Huntsville area Monday night.According to a tweet by the Houston office of the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in a Walmart parking lot just before 6:30 p.m. That's located on the west side of the North Freeway near State Highway 30.The tornado ripped down two trees and caused some minor fence damage before lifting back up into the sky.A tweet from the NWS shows pictures of the damage, in which strong winds also blew shopping carts and debris around the parking lot.No injuries have been reported.