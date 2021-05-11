Small tornado takes down multiple trees as it touched down in Huntsville

According to a tweet by the Houston office of the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in a Walmart parking lot just before 6:30 p.m. That's located on the west side of the North Freeway near State Highway 30.
Brief tornado touched down around 624pm near the Walmart in Huntsville. Minor fence damage, 2 trees down and debris/carts blown about in the parking lot. Photos and reports: Dave pic.twitter.com/jkhm4x2Kxj— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 11, 2021
The tornado ripped down two trees and caused some minor fence damage before lifting back up into the sky.
A tweet from the NWS shows pictures of the damage, in which strong winds also blew shopping carts and debris around the parking lot.
No injuries have been reported.