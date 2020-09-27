Man stabbed to death while trying to break up fight at SW apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was trying to stop a fight was stabbed to death at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to police.

It happened on Skyline and Greenridge Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.


Authorities later identified the victim as Jose Osorio.

Authorities said the suspected stabber was arguing with another man when Osorio got involved and was killed.


Investigators said the suspect also appeared to have been stabbed. They were gathering more information to determine if any charges would be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicideman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal 1 year later
Countdown for lower temps is on thanks to Monday's cold front
Motorcycle gang member shot and killed outside bar
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, September 27
'Do Not Use' water advisory lifted in Lake Jackson
Texans looking for first win vs. undefeated Steelers
Watt brothers to play in NFL game together for 1st time
Show More
1 dead in SE Houston home shooting
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in 10 years still up for grabs
71-year-old man with dementia reported missing since July
Missing elderly man last seen Friday in NW Houston
Large tree falls in middle of road nearly on top of drivers
More TOP STORIES News