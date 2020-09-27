Man stabbed to death while trying to break up fight at SW apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was trying to stop a fight was stabbed to death at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to police.It happened on Skyline and Greenridge Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.Authorities later identified the victim as Jose Osorio.Authorities said the suspected stabber was arguing with another man when Osorio got involved and was killed.Investigators said the suspect also appeared to have been stabbed. They were gathering more information to determine if any charges would be filed.