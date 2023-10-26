Video shows 2 men robbing, tying up SW Houston apartment leasing worker and tenant

Two people were seen pointing guns at an apartment leasing worker and a tenant when they tried to rob a leasing office on Corporate Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help identifying two masked men accused of tying up two people and robbing them at gunpoint in southwest Houston.

It happened last month inside the leasing office of an apartment complex, and it was all caught on camera.

Leasing office worker Angeles Gonzalez said that day was the most scared she's ever been.

Surveillance video captures the moment Gonzalez and two of her tenants were held at gunpoint inside the leasing office in the 7300 block of Corporate Drive before noon on Sept. 29.

"It was really bad, like, everything, everything just went through my mind," Gonzalez said.

A woman with two children were able to bolt out of the office to get help. A different tenant, a man, was forced to the ground by the armed robbers and tied up. Gonzalez, who also had her arms tied behind her back, said the masked robbers were shouting and demanding money.

"They have guns, and they were pointing it at my face. The gun was literally on my shoulder as he was walking behind me," Gonzalez said.

The robbers rummaged through the leasing office. Police said they got away with cash, wallets, phones, and cards.

Gonzalez told Eyewitness News the thieves stole several thousand dollars from tenant payments.

The victims said they kept calm, but once the two men finally left, Gonzalez said her adrenaline kicked in. Security cameras caught the moment she broke out of the zip-ties to call 911.

"How did I do that? Even the cops asked me, 'You took that off by yourself?' It was thick zip-tie," Gonzalez said.

She hopes someone recognizes the armed robbers so police are able to get them off the streets.

Gonzalez said the complex was forced to make changes for their safety. They no longer accept cash payments for rent and are now moving to an online billing system.

