Action13: Residents frustrated after inundating 211 with calls and getting nowhere

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just hours after the city of Houston and Harris County launched its relief fund, it was reported to be having unintended consequences such as residents getting nowhere when calling for help."You tell me you have all these funds, but I get nowhere," said Relonda Green.Green was on the verge of tears when ABC13 showed up at her apartment. She, like many others, has been in search of clean water and food and has tried every number she can think of."They tell me I can go to these sites [that are] giving away water, but how do you get there if you don't have a car and you're in a wheelchair?" Green said.Green said she has been trying 211, hoping to get help there to no avail."[It's] not getting through, and it hangs up after that," she said.Out of water and food, Green called Action13."This is too stressful," she said. "What do they want us to do?"United Way of Greater Houston, which handles 211, told ABC13 they were inundated with calls largely as a result of the mayor announcing the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund. Those particular funds have yet to be distributed because fundraising is still underway.The nonprofit organization issued the following statement:"It's hell being poor. It's hell living on less than $800 a month," she said.Green said she is about $71 away from being evicted, but adds that she will continue to call any organization that's willing to help get her through this tough time."Just a little help. I'm not asking for much. I'm not asking for much," she said.