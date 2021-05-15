porch collapse

1 hospitalized after home's patio collapses in northeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured after home's patio collapses in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured after a patio attached to a house collapsed in northeast Houston on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident reportedly happened at a home located in the 2900 block of Pannell Street near Quitman.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department haven't revealed what exactly happened, however they said a woman was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. There has been no word on her current condition.

A number of fire engines, as well as ambulances were seen outside of the house where professionals were providing aid.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentcollapsewoman injuredfire departmentsporch collapse
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News