1 hospitalized after home's patio collapses in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured after a patio attached to a house collapsed in northeast Houston on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The incident reportedly happened at a home located in the 2900 block of Pannell Street near Quitman.Officials with the Houston Fire Department haven't revealed what exactly happened, however they said a woman was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. There has been no word on her current condition.A number of fire engines, as well as ambulances were seen outside of the house where professionals were providing aid.