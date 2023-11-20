Neighbors pull man out of burning house in Seabrook before fire department could arrive

Seabrook, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors rescued a man from a house fire in Seabrook on Sunday, officials said.

The Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department reported that neighbors first noticed thick smoke filling the neighborhood streets. Then, they found the fire in a man's garage on the 600 block of Baywood Drive in Seabrook.

The fire spread from the garage to the second story through the home's breezeway, authorities said.

The fire department said that before it arrived, three men, including the homeowner's neighbor, ran into the house to rescue the man.

Officials said the group first tried to roll the man out on his hospital bed, but when it wouldn't fit through the door, they decided to detach the mattress and carry the man outside away from the smoke.

The fire department said it was able to extinguish the fire quickly, but it flared back up in the second story and caused significant damage to the house.

Due to the severity of the scene, fire departments from Nassau Bay, Webster, Kemah, and Port of Houston were all called to assist.

No injuries were reported at the scene.