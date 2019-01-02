House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Police believe a house cat named Tito was the victim of animal cruelty after he was found with a screwdriver protruding from his head.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, a sitter let the tabby cat outside of his home in the 3500 block of Mattye Mae on Dec. 16, 2018.
After about an hour, Tito returned to the sitter but with the tool lodged in his head, police said. The cat was rushed to an animal hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, the police department said the feline is back home recovering with his owners.
Police said the incident happened between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that evening. They urged anyone with information on what happened to contact Det. L. Garcia at 713-475-7885.
