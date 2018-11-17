Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes midair during festival in Myanmar

EMBED </>More Videos

An exploding hot air balloon fell 300 feet onto a crowd of spectators during the Tazaungdaing Festival of Lights in Myanmar. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)

TANUGGYI, Myanmar --
A hot air balloon packed with pyrotechnics exploded over a crowd during a popular festival in Myanmar, sending revelers running for cover.

The frightening scene unfolded Nov. 14 during the Tazaungdaing Festival of Lights, an annual celebration that marks the end of the wet season in Myanmar. According to local media reports, festival organizers invite participants to launch unmanned balloons full of fireworks to usher in a new season.

One of those balloons burst into flames during Wednesday's festival. Video shot by a spectator showed the balloon slowly ascending while fireworks shoot from its sides. In an instant, the balloon exploded, sending fireworks shooting toward the ground as the balloon came crashing down toward the crowd.

At least nine people were injured in the incident, festival organizers told the BBC. Though this particular explosion was not a fatal accident, similar incidents in years past have reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldexplosionballoonfireworkshot air balloon crashaccident
Top Stories
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Neighbors help rescue woman from house fire in NE Houston
3 men accused of stealing tools from Lowe's in Rosenberg
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Channelview
Mandatory water conservation restrictions lifted in Galveston
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
Travis Scott's new store, Space 2019, launches today
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10YO
Show More
Community steps up to help vandalized Alvin church
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
Missing sub found deep in Atlantic a year after its disappearance
Meet Ohio PD's new mascot Zorro
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
More News