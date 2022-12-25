'I know it's a necessity': Summer Creek alum hosts 2nd annual Hoodies for the Homeless event

A Houston area high school alum was able to hand out 160 hoodies this year. He aims to give away 200 next year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2020 Summer Creek High School graduate, helped the Bulldogs reach the regional semi-final his senior year. And after high school he played at University of Texas-Dallas. Dylan Miles was on conference All-Freshman team and shot over 50% 3-pointers.

"Being from Houston, my heart is in Houston," Miles said.

Why do it?

"Our generation, the age we are right now, 21, college kids, it's easy to be swayed to the negative. To be in situations you see on the news. So, me and my friends always talk about uplifting the community, something that can (do to) better ourselves," Miles said. "We don't sit around and talk about pointless conversations. So giving back is always on my mind and my friends are willing to help me. They always have my back since day one.

But this is nothing new for Miles who has been volunteering since he was a child.

"It goes back to my two parents, they have always raised me to give back, always raised me to serve. I've been doing community service since I was 8 or 9 years old," Miles said.

Dylan's "Bet On Yourself" clothing brand is giving back to those in need with his second annual Hoodies for the Homeless project.

"It being colder, it was more significant because the homeless really need this," Miles said. "People are coming back for more than one, so I know it's a necessity."

Miles collected $30 donations which he used to produce the hoodies, knit caps, and hot food for homeless outside SEARCH Homeless Services.

"I was freezing and shivering cold, it helped me out. I'm not as cold as I used to be," Robert, a clothing recipient said.

Miles gave out 160 hoodies this year. That is 70 more than last year, with a goal of 200 for next year.

"Giving back has always meant something to me," Miles said. "It truly means more to me to put a smile on someone's face than have a smile on my own face. I feel like that is the most special thing about this, put a smile on people's faces knowing they have something warm to wear, get some snacks and have a good, positive day today."

