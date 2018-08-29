Homeowner shoots suspect who kicked in door of home with children inside in Fort Bend County

The sheriff's office says a homeowner shot a suspect twice during a home invasion.

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say a homeowner shot a suspect during a home invasion in Fresno. Two young children were inside the home at the time.

This happened after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Emerald near W Palm St.

The homeowner's brother, who lives next door, tells Eyewitness News, a man kicked down the front door of his brother's home. His brother then came out with a gun and shot the suspect twice, hitting him in the arm and leg.

The suspect is expected to be okay.



Deputies say the two children that were home were sleeping at the time. Those children left the home safely and went next door to relatives.

Family members tell Eyewitness News neither they nor the homeowner know the suspect.

The suspect is in custody.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
