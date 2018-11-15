Homeless man and couple allegedly made up story for GoFundMe get rich quick scheme

EMBED </>More Videos

New twist in homeless GoFundMe firestorm

MT. HOLLY, New Jersey --
A story about a homeless man who spent his last $20 for a woman stranded when her car ran out of gas seemed too good to be true. Now a report suggests it was all a get rich quick scam.

Last year, a New Jersey couple started a GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt, saying the stranger had given so generously to Kate McClure when she became stranded on I-95. The story gained nationwide attention, and the fundraising effort quickly grew to more than $400,000.

However, the story began to unravel when Bobbitt said the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by McClure and Mark D'Amico on lavish trips and expensive purchases.
EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter, but law enforcement zeroed in on the couple, raiding their home and towing away their car.

In the latest bombshell development, according to a new report authorities believe the entire tale was a ruse conceived by McClure, D'Amico and Bobbitt in a scheme to cash in.

All three are reportedly expected to be charged with conspiracy and theft by deception for working together to concoct the story.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services. The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.

A search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico, and a judge ordered the pair to appear in court.
EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



A civil case involving funds raised for Bobbitt through the GoFundMe was put on hold after the couple promised to make good on any missing funds.

TIMELINE: Rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account
EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account: Chad Pradelli reports for Action News, September 10, 2018


However, the prosecutor's office announced the controversy was far from over as the criminal investigation would continue.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has said it will announce new developments in the GoFundMe case Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement.

