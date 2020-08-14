HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a good time for those buying or selling a home, as sales in Houston have seen an increase.
Interest rates are low right now, and in the month of July, there was an eight percent increase in sales from a year ago.
SEE RELATED STORY: How the Houston housing market is changing amid the pandemic
Meanwhile, the inventory of available homes is down 19 percent from last year.
There's about a three-month supply of available homes. That's considered a buyers market, where you can expect full price from your home.
SEE RELATED STORY: Realtors in Houston see increase in home sales during pandemic
For buyers, the interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is under three percent.
Realtors said the area is seeing people in search of jobs, therefore the demand for homes is high.
"We are seeing some really unprecedented sales in our market, in Houston, over the last several months actually," said Nicole Lopez, a realtor.
With current low interest rates, right now could be a good time to refinance as well. It is advised that any deferments taken on a mortgage during the pandemic are paid before starting that process.
SEE RELATED STORY: You can sell your home online with this real estate website
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Real estate sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic
REAL ESTATE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More