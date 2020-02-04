You can sell your home online with this real estate website

Real Estate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to sell your home, there's a digital way to do so online that will save you thousands of dollars in closing costs!

Door.com is an online real estate platform that started in Dallas in 2016 and recently made its debut in Houston. The website allows users to easily sell their home online, making it convenient for homeowners.

You never have to meet your licensed agent in person: it's all done via video chat. Dat Chu found this helpful when he was selling his Houston home while already living in California.

"I feel like the price is very affordable, definitely cheaper than a real estate agent," said Chu. "Also, I'm working with a team. They have their own stager and photographer and dedicated person that takes care of everything until closing."

Door.com promises to charge a flat $5,000 closing fee and on average customers save $12,000 in closing costs.

"I think that the days of getting into a car with your realtor and they drive you around town are over," said Jackson Upchewsaw with Door.com. "People want convenience and they want things on demand, on their schedule, and we save you a ton of money in the process."

