Home on 21 acres in Richmond has its own beach and zipline

The home, or should we say, estate, sits on 21 acres and includes a private swimming lake with waterslide, beach and zipline, fire pit, resort-style pool with two sundecks and a rock slide.
In case that's not enough, this paradise also has a 5-stall barn and 4-car garage, which the seller discloses is being used as a mancave.
But we know you can't sleep outside. Though it seems there is certainly more than enough room to camp out, the home also has four bedrooms, plus a guest house with another three bedrooms.
You can view the gated estate at 8333 Bois D'Arc Lane on the HAR website.
But you probably have one more question. What about the price?
This private paradise can be yours for a cool $5,000,000.
