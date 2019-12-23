recall

Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns

Hallmark has recalled a line of its scented candles ahead of the holidays over fire and laceration concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The company is recalling more than 4,000 of the Balsam Soy Blend jar candles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the candle's glass jar may break when the candle is lit. No injuries have been reported.

Hallmark has received reports of six cases where the glass jar broke and caused fire damage to items near the candle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallsconsumer watchhomerecall
RECALL
Ground beef recall: Patties may be contaminated with plastic
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men shot to death, 1 other injured during attempted burglary
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab heist
21-year-old woman found dead, 16-year-old boyfriend questioned
A warming trend for Christmas week
Lizzo invited to be recognized by city of Houston in January
No Christmas mass at Notre Dame cathedral
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
A world made of ice in the middle of Galveston, Texas
Girl, 8, says she would rather keep homeless warm than get gifts
Mexico-bound bus crash kills 10-year-old from Houston
Thousands may have been exposed to measles in Austin
More TOP STORIES News