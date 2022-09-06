$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new initiative funded by a $7.5M grant to help Black, Hispanic and other underserved people achieve homeownership.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Buying a home is becoming a problem for a lot of families in Houston and Harris County, but for minority families the issue is especially troubling.

According to the 2022 State of Housing Report by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, homeownership rates have fallen for Black households in Harris County from 41% in 2010 to just 36% in 2020.

Home ownership rates for white households dropped but remains consistent at 68%, while rates for Hispanic households remained steady at around 51% in 2020.

But now, there is a new initiative to expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families.

This will be funded with a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Houston is the first of eight markets across the U.S. to launch the Wealth Opportunities Restored Through Homeownership grant, or, WORTH grant. It aims to help create 5,000 new homeowners of color in Harris County by the end of 2025.

"Sadly, home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color. So when you look around at the number of folks, the percentage of folks who are owning homes, for people of color, Hispanics, African Americans, and others, that percentage is steadily going down, and it needs to be reversed," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The initiative hopes to lower construction costs and offer affordable mortgage products. The grants will be administered by LISC Houston, which has a long history of connecting families to housing opportunities.

Families can contact them directly or through a number of community partners.

