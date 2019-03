EMBED >More News Videos Remembering the 1986 Challenger disaster

EL LAGO, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire ripped through the home of a Challenger astronaut's widow in El Lago early Wednesday morning.Witnesses say the home on West Chelsea Place went up in flames just before 5 a.m. The fire was so intense, firefighters had to back off for a bit.Neighbors say the home belongs to the widow of challenger astronaut Ronald Erwin McNair. The Seabrook Fire Department did save some of the NASA memorabilia inside.