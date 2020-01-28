HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six men who forced their way into a northwest Houston home earlier this month were caught on surveillance video as they terrorized a family.
In the two-and-a-half minute video, the men are seen breaking through a door of an apartment in the 10000 block of Neuens Road while attempting to conceal their identities. In at least one instance, one of the suspects is seen without a mask or hoodie on.
The attack happened on Jan. 17.
RELATED: Suspects pistol-whip man, threaten child during home invasion in NW Houston
Family members told ABC13 that four men forced their way into the apartment after identifying themselves as police officers.
Once inside, the suspects demanded money and other valuables before pistol-whipping a man and forcing him into an apartment next door, where the man's family members lived.
The suspects then threatened the children that were inside of the home and demanded cash. When the family said they didn't have any money, the men became violent and fired a gun.
The bullet grazed the man in the leg, but no one was seriously injured.
The family says the men got away with their father's lawyer money after ransacking their home for anything they could find.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrests in the case. You can call (713) 222-TIPS or submit your tip online.
Home invaders who pretended to be cops caught on video
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More