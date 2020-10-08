Society

Too soon? Holiday displays starting to go up around Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know it's been a rough year, and in normal times, seeing holiday decorations going up months in advance might feel too soon.

But we wanted to know: is 2020 an exception?

If we deck the halls sooner, could we usher in 2021, clink our champagne glasses (or maybe motion "Cheers!" from six feet away) and sing "Auld Lang Syne" a little faster?

We began to ponder about the holidays after seeing the decorations up at Highland Village shopping center near the Galleria area.

The big red bows and vibrant ornaments to match are obviously hard to miss.

And ABC13 anchor Samica Knight spotted some displays, albeit small, at Dillard's.

She noted they were kind of tucked away in the back, but had a presence nonetheless, sparking just enough excitement to say, "Bring it on!"



Don't worry. If you're just not feeling the holidays this year, we don't think anybody would call you a Grinch.

We surveyed some folks around the ABC13 newsroom and while some of us were ready to see Santa shimmy down our chimneys (or is that canceled this year, too?), others preferred to pump the brakes and let Halloween and Thanksgiving get their due.

Watch the video above to see who said a resounding "Yes!" and who said "Thanks, but I think I'll miss this one this year."

