Hockey player scores 5 goals, 2 assists and he's 91.

Age means nothing to one hockey player

OZAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- He can body check and back pass as good as any amateur on the ice.

Gene Wagner, 91, still plays hockey every Tuesday and Friday.

"I stay pretty active. I feel better if I'm moving around anyway," said Wagner.

Wagoner plays for the Bald Eagles Club at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, Wisconsin. He is one of the founding members of the 'over 60' club with 83 years of hockey experience under his belt.

Wagner scored five goals and two assists during his interview with WDJT-TV.

When Wagner is not playing hockey, he's usually golfing.
