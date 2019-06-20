Hobbies & Interests

Country Time paying kids' fines, lobbying for legalizing lemonade stands

NEW YORK -- Country Time is doubling down on its campaign to save one of America's favorite summer past times - children's lemonade stands.

The drink maker has been paying fines for kids across the country who have had their unpermitted stands shut down.

Now the company has a new website that shows where stands are legal, and directs visitors to where they can lobby their local lawmakers.

Lemonade stands are currently allowed without permits in just 15 states.

The company says, "Whether you live in a red state or blue state, every state can be a yellow state."

The website also offers downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause.

To learn more visit: http://countrytimelegalade.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & intereststicketslemonadefundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News