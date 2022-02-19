Driver kills cyclist in a hit and run, later tells police he thought it was a deer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking into a deadly hit and run in southeast Houston, authorities say.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a dead man with apparent trauma around 1 a.m. on Saturday at Mykawa near Almeda Genoa.
An hour later, police got a call from a driver saying he thought he hit a deer and left the scene.
Prosecutors will determine if any charges will be filed.
