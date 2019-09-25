Hit-and-run driver kills homeless couple sleeping under bridge in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a driver who they say ran over a husband and wife and killed them.Authorities say the couple recently lost their home and was sleeping under an overpass near Beechnut and the West Sam Houston Tollway.The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, went across a median and then onto the embankment where the couple was sleeping."We lost two members of our community tonight for no fault of their own. It's a very, very tragic scene," Harris County District Attorney's Office Chief of Vehicular Crimes Sean Teare said.Authorities say the couple was still under the vehicle when the driver ran from the scene.Police say the driver who ran over the couple was fleeing from another accident down the road.The man in the first accident says the driver, who wreaked of alcohol, hit the back of his Sedan and then tried to flee from the accident, but was followed.After a short chase, the driver pulled over into an apartment complex and begged the man in the Sedan to not call the cops.Moments later, the driver walked back to his car and allegedly took off."We were just involved in a crash and it could have been us. They were homeless. They were not expecting to get killed by a crazy person like that," the first crash victim Rolando Orellana said.Houston police are checking cameras nearby to try to identify the driver.