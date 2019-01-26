Hit and run driver in custody after injuring deputies

A man accused of slamming his black sedan into two sheriff's deputies on motorcycles has been arrested.

Houston police say Nathan Robinson, 22, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury after he slammed into Deputy Jeremy Thomas and Sgt. Chris Garza's motorcycles on Friday.

The off duty deputies were leaving a funeral for Thomas' father-in-law when the crash happened on Old Humble Road near Homestead.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on Friday afternoon in critical condition, but was able to speak. The deputy is now stable.

The other deputy's injuries were not critical. He was taken to Northwest Hospital for a cat scan, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff's office said the deputies were driving northbound on Old Humble Road and were struck by a driver in a black sedan, who was traveling southbound.

Deputies said the driver and his passenger took off on foot after the crash.

Robinson was previously arrested for evading arrest in 2017 and was given two years probation.

We do not know the whereabouts of the second suspect.

