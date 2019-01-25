Hit-and-run driver accused of injuring deputies in custody

Surveillance video image of 2 men involved in the crash that seriously injured 2 off-duty deputies at Homestead and Old Humble roads. Call 713-221-6000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vLHV0t3ZLV — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 25, 2019

Sheriff Ed Gonzelez gives update on two deputies injured in motorcycle crash.

Two off duty deputies on motorcycles injured in crash after funeral. Shelley Childers reports.

Two of our deputies were just involved in a major accident. One is in critical condition being transported to Ben Taub. Second is not critical, en route to NW Hospital. Both were off-duty and on motorcycles. Other driver fled the scene. Please keep them in your prayers #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Q5TJTVrjHo — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2019

Two off-duty deputies on motorcycles have been seriously injured in a wreck with another vehicle, whose driver fled on foot in the area of Holmstead and Old Humble roads. A search for the driver is underway. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WvAafmbIBs — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 25, 2019

A man accused of slamming his black sedan into two sheriff's deputies on motorcycles has been arrested.Deputies with K-9 units were searching for two men accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left Deputy Jeremy Thomas and Sgt. Chris Garza in the hospital.The off duty deputies were leaving a funeral for the father-in-law of one of the deputies when the crash happened on Old Humble Road near Homestead.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on Friday afternoon in critical condition, but was able to speak. The deputy is now stable.The other deputy's injuries were not critical. He or she was taken to Northwest Hospital for a cat scan, Gonzalez said.The sheriff's office said the deputies were driving northbound on Old Humble Road and were struck by a driver in a black sedan, who was traveling southbound.Deputies said the driver and his passenger took off on foot after the crash.We do not know the whereabouts of the second suspect.