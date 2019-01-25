Hit-and-run driver accused of injuring deputies in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

MANHUNT: Deputies with K-9 units are searching for two men who ran from scene of crash that put two deputies in the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of slamming his black sedan into two sheriff's deputies on motorcycles has been arrested.

Deputies with K-9 units were searching for two men accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left Deputy Jeremy Thomas and Sgt. Chris Garza in the hospital.

The off duty deputies were leaving a funeral for the father-in-law of one of the deputies when the crash happened on Old Humble Road near Homestead.


Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on Friday afternoon in critical condition, but was able to speak. The deputy is now stable.

The other deputy's injuries were not critical. He or she was taken to Northwest Hospital for a cat scan, Gonzalez said.

WATCH: Update on deputies involved in major crash
EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff Ed Gonzelez gives update on two deputies injured in motorcycle crash.



The sheriff's office said the deputies were driving northbound on Old Humble Road and were struck by a driver in a black sedan, who was traveling southbound.

Deputies said the driver and his passenger took off on foot after the crash.

We do not know the whereabouts of the second suspect.

EMBED More News Videos

Two off duty deputies on motorcycles injured in crash after funeral. Shelley Childers reports.


