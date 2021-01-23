Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down Southwest Freeway for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was struck and killed early Saturday on a busy southwest Houston freeway.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway near Kirby Drive. Police say the man was in the outbound lanes near Kirby when he was struck. Officers weren't sure if he was running across the freeway or exactly why he was on the road.

At least one car struck the man and took off, Houston police said.

Police said there were no witnesses or any pieces of the car that may help identify the driver.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or knows anything to come forward. Police always warn no one should walk or run on any of Houston freeways.

The victim had not yet been identified, as of Saturday morning.

Saturday's crash was the latest in a series of deadly hit-and-run crashes in the Houston area. On Jan. 10, an 89-year-old man was struck and killed in north Houston.

A 75-year-old man was also struck and killed on Jan. 15 in front of his Gulf Bank home. His family is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in that case.
