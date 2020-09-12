ABC13 to host town hall on educational inequality for Hispanic students

Andy Canales, Latinos for Education executive director, Greater Houston

Dr. Catherine Horn, University of Houston Education Research Center director

Elizabeth Alba Santos, Houston ISD Board of Trustees, District 1

Juliet Stipeche, Houston Mayor's Office director of education

Margaret Rodriguez, AAMA's George I. Sanchez Charter School superintendent

Maritza Guerrero, Community Family Centers CEO

While students deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fall semester, minority students started the new school year already at a disadvantage. Statistics are clear there are disparities in testing, performance and access to resources between white and minority students. On average, Latino students are roughly two to three years of learning behind white students of the same age, according to researchers at Stanford University. Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows 80 percent of Latino students score below proficient on math and reading scores, compared to only 17 percent of white students. The NAEP results show this gap exists in every state, and becomes more evident in most large urban school districts. Despite the best efforts of teachers, administrators and parents, only 16 percent of Latino students will graduate college-ready, according to Latinos for Education. While the effects of the achievement gap are felt heavily in minority communities by way of lower earnings, poorer health and higher rates of incarceration, it hurts all of us financially. By addressing the inequalities experienced by Black and Hispanic students, researchers estimate the GDP of the United States in 2008 would have been between $310-$525 billion higher.