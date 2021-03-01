Houston ISD offers virtual learning at several campuses that are closed due to storm damage

Houston ISD, like so many others, canceled classes for students the week of the storm, continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 23. Students logged in for some virtual lessons on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
On Monday, the school district announced that due to ongoing necessary repairs, several HISD campuses remain closed. Virtual instruction is being offered March 1 through March 3 for those campuses.
The campuses impacted are scheduled to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Thursday, March 4. However, if facility repairs are made sooner, officials said campuses that are ready will open for face-to-face instruction and parents and students will be notified by the school principal.
The list of impacted campuses and types of repairs are listed below:
- Anderson ES - Water repairs
- Black MS - HVAC repairs
- Burbank MS - HVAC repairs
- Challenge Early HS @ HCC - Water repairs
- Deady MS - HVAC repairs
- Durham ES - Water repairs
- Elrod ES - HVAC repairs
- Field ES - HVAC repairs
- Fonville MS - HVAC repairs
- Franklin ES - Water repairs
- Hamilton MS - HVAC repairs
- Henderson, N.Q. - HVAC repairs
- Henry MS - HVAC repairs
- Issacs ES - HVAC repairs
- Long MS - Water repairs
- McGowen ES - HVAC repairs
- Pilgrim Academy - HVAC repairs
- Rogers, T.H. - HVAC repairs
- Scarborough HS - HVAC repairs
