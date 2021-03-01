Houston ISD offers virtual learning at several campuses that are closed due to storm damage

Anderson ES - Water repairs

Black MS - HVAC repairs

Burbank MS - HVAC repairs

Challenge Early HS @ HCC - Water repairs

Deady MS - HVAC repairs

Durham ES - Water repairs

Elrod ES - HVAC repairs

Field ES - HVAC repairs

Fonville MS - HVAC repairs

Franklin ES - Water repairs

Hamilton MS - HVAC repairs

Henderson, N.Q. - HVAC repairs

Henry MS - HVAC repairs

Issacs ES - HVAC repairs

Long MS - Water repairs

McGowen ES - HVAC repairs

Pilgrim Academy - HVAC repairs

Rogers, T.H. - HVAC repairs

Scarborough HS - HVAC repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The winter storm threw a wrench into student learning plans for much of southeast Texas, and the problems are continuing to impact some students a full two weeks later.Houston ISD, like so many others, canceled classes for students the week of the storm, continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 23. Students logged in for some virtual lessons on Wednesday, Feb. 24.On Monday, the school district announced that due to ongoing necessary repairs, several HISD campuses remain closed. Virtual instruction is being offered March 1 through March 3 for those campuses.The campuses impacted are scheduled to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Thursday, March 4. However, if facility repairs are made sooner, officials said campuses that are ready will open for face-to-face instruction and parents and students will be notified by the school principal.The list of impacted campuses and types of repairs are listed below: