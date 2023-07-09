Deadline nears for HISD schools to opt-in to New Education System

The deadline nears for Houston ISD schools to opt-in to New Education System under the Texas Education Agency.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big deadline is approaching that will overhaul a number of schools in Houston ISD.

It's the reform plan that's been touted by the district's new superintendent, Mike Miles, who says teachers working under this new system will get paid more money.

If you've been following what's going on with HISD, you've likely heard about the reform plan called the New Education System (NES).

At first, 28 schools were selected for the overhaul, but now Eyewitness News was told as many as 60 are expected to sign up for the reform voluntarily, and they have until Monday to do so.

The NES model is the same system that received pushback and mixed reviews during Miles' time leading Dallas schools, but he said it's the way forward.

The main focus of the change is staffing. Schools will receive information on how many teachers and support staff they are allowed to have, and the changes depend on the individual campus.

Miles said in some cases, schools will have opportunities to hire additional staff, while others will have to make cuts.

The average teacher salary at the schools under the reform plan will be $85,000.

"Professional educators, people who have been educators for a while when they look at the details of NES, can see this is very much a supporting model. One that will help teachers do their job better and help principals do their job better," Miles said earlier this week about the upcoming school year.

Critics say the new system gives incentives to shortcuts.

Now we know more than 500 positions from the central office staff will be cut in order to help pay for the new system. HISD is one of the largest employers in Houston, with more than 20,000 employees.

