Updated 9 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to reports of an HISD school bus crash Friday morning.The incident was reported around 8 a.m. on Crosstimbers near the Eastex Freeway.Houston police told Eyewitness News that the bus was involved in a crash with a white vehicle. It's not clear which vehicle caused the crash.There's no word yet on injuries.