HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Travis County judge has granted a temporary injunction preventing the Texas Education Agency takeover of the HISD school board.
In November, the state informed district leaders it would appoint a board of managers and a superintendent. It also downgraded the district's accreditation.
The move came after years of what the state considers dysfunction and a failure to properly educate all children.
RELATED: This is how HISD's collapse played out
A trial has been set for June 22 in Travis County to settle the issue between HISD and TEA.
The TEA released the following statement:
"The wheels of justice are turning-and those wheels often turn slowly. While we are disappointed by the court's issuing of an injunction, we do not expect this temporary setback to in any way impact our deep commitment to improving outcomes for the school children of Houston.
We intend to immediately appeal this decision; and we are confident we will prevail at the appellate court level. Any time you are taking on a powerful and entrenched bureaucracy, the road to meaningful change is long and arduous, but when the futures of our children are at stake, we will stop at nothing to make sure they are properly provided for."
RELATED STORIES
'We need answers': HISD teachers still in dark over takeover
TEA recommends replacing HISD school board after investigation
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
Judge temporarily blocks state takeover of HISD school board
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More