HISD

Some HISD parents hold protest over mask mandates

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents protest HISD mask mandate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some HISD parents kept their children home from school while others showed up to district headquarters on Friday to protest the mask policy.

A crowd of two dozen parents or so were adamant about removing the district's mask mandates, claiming that the policy hampers their children's ability to learn.

"It feels as if they are taking advantage of our children because they don't have their own voices. So we are here today because we feel it is really important to give them a voice and to take the masks off. It's creating a lot of upset for many children. Some children are having such a hard time learning, growing, breathing. I have heard stories of people having migraines on a daily basis because the mask is affecting them so much," said parent Erika Taurel.

This comes after parents voiced displeasure over the policy at a board meeting last week, and at the time, parents threatened a walkout.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, said in an interview with CNN on Thursday night that it's still "risky" for school mask mandates to be lifted.

"We've been to this show before, where things came down, you pull back a little, and it bounces back," Fauci said, adding that even if schools without mandates appear to be fine, "you have to be prepared to re-mitigate again if you see a rebound."

The Teacher's Union in Houston has said they still want mask requirements, and the CDC says students should still mask up inside classrooms.

HISD superintendent Millard House has said there's a possibility masks will go away, but that'd only happen after spring break if cases continue to trend down in Harris County.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonface maskprotesthisd
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISD
HISD to host job fair for associate teachers
HISD votes to accept resignation of former Madison HS principal
HISD parents threaten student walkout over mask mandate
Discussion over HISD masks resulted in keeping masks implemented
TOP STORIES
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
Multiple fatal crashes reported within minutes of each other
TikTok accused of being possibly used for human trafficking
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Houston couple indicted in 'horrifying' beating death of 8-year-old
SCOTUS to review controversial "remain in Mexico" asylum policy
Spring ISD to launch English language program for bilingual students
Show More
13 Investigates tracks how much you'll pay years after 2021 freeze
Groundbreaking 'South Pacific' still 'story that needs to be told'
Houston-area legends take center stage as college baseball begins
Close call! Boy using phone falls down storage hole, saved by boxes
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
More TOP STORIES News