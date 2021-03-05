Houston ISD town hall hopes to dispel COVID-19 vaccine myths for teachers

The school district, which employs more than 29,000 staff members, faculty and teachers, scheduled a virtual town hall meeting at 4:30 p.m.
HISD recruited the help of a handful familiar authority figures who have become the top voices during the pandemic, including Dr. David Persse, the chief medical officer of the Houston Health Authority.
You'll be able to watch the town hall on ABC13's streaming apps for popular platforms like Roku, FireTV and Apple TV.
Ahead of the event, teachers were asked to submit questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
TEACHERS: Join us Friday (3/5) at 4:30 p.m. for a VIRTUAL townhall meeting, held in partnership with @HoustonHealth, to learn more from health experts on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Meeting link: https://t.co/NAjAAPmgg3 pic.twitter.com/uhQirQUAWv— Team HISD (@TeamHISD) March 4, 2021
Earlier this week, the Texas Department of State Health Services, prodded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, issued guidance on making sure teachers are immediately vaccinated. Previously, Texas school employees who were high risk or frontline medical personnel like school nurses were the only ones in the education field to be vaccinated.
The guidance also came in the midst of Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement to lift COVID-19 mandates, including one that orders mask use in public. School districts, many of which stated they would stand by for guidance from the Texas Education Agency on whether to keep the mandates in place, were given the decision by the state's education panel the option to maintain or lift their own individual mask policies.
SEE ALSO: School districts need to press Texas to vaccinate teachers, union says
Houston ISD vaccinates 300 employees for COVID-19