Houston ISD says no year-round classes for 2020-21 school year

The proposal would have allowed for an amended 11-month academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The district asked for feedback from parents, saying their comments were essential into making the decision.
School officials said with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the recent increase in cases, they determined the best course of action was to keep the existing 2020-21 academic school year calendar which provides a later start date and an additional 10 targeted remediation days.
"The later start date provides the district an opportunity to monitor the pattern of COVID-19 cases and make necessary adjustments as it relates to in-person, virtual learning, or a combination of the two," the HISD statement read.
District officials said academic boot camps will now be offered from Aug. 18-20 and during Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks. The camps will provide additional instructional hours for students who need them.
The first day of school for students who do not require additional instructional hours will be Monday, Aug. 24.
Distance learning went into full effect with school closures earlier this year. Since March, 95 percent of the 240,000 HISD students have been contacted by the district, according to Latham.
Once schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, district staff deployed wireless internet devices, known as hotspots, and 14,000 laptop computers to students.
Parents who would like to provide their concerns or feedback, HISD says you can do so through the their website.
