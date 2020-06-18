Education

Houston ISD says no year-round classes for 2020-21 school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, Houston Independent School District announced it will not move forward with the proposed year-round school year.

The proposal would have allowed for an amended 11-month academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

The district asked for feedback from parents, saying their comments were essential into making the decision.

School officials said with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the recent increase in cases, they determined the best course of action was to keep the existing 2020-21 academic school year calendar which provides a later start date and an additional 10 targeted remediation days.

"The later start date provides the district an opportunity to monitor the pattern of COVID-19 cases and make necessary adjustments as it relates to in-person, virtual learning, or a combination of the two," the HISD statement read.

District officials said academic boot camps will now be offered from Aug. 18-20 and during Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks. The camps will provide additional instructional hours for students who need them.

The first day of school for students who do not require additional instructional hours will be Monday, Aug. 24.

Distance learning went into full effect with school closures earlier this year. Since March, 95 percent of the 240,000 HISD students have been contacted by the district, according to Latham.

SEE ALSO: Texas schools track 'uncontactable' students
EMBED More News Videos

School attendance requirements have been waived in Texas, but the state is still asking districts to keep track of students they have not heard from since COVID-19 prompted online learning.



Once schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, district staff deployed wireless internet devices, known as hotspots, and 14,000 laptop computers to students.

Parents who would like to provide their concerns or feedback, HISD says you can do so through the their website.

SEE ALSO: Texas Education Agency wants school districts to extend 2020-2021 school year

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhouston isdhigh schoolschoolshisdcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students will return to school campuses this fall, Abbott says
COVID-19 and Our Schools: Get answers to your questions
Arsonists caught on camera dumping liquid before blast
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
13 UT-Austin football players test positive for COVID-19
Google and Amazon opening new locations in Houston
Woman found dead on Manvel road identified after 30 years
Show More
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Funeral set for HCSO deputy who died of COVID-19
Family says missing soldier made sexual harassment outcry
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
Home on 21 acres in Fulshear has its own beach and zipline
More TOP STORIES News