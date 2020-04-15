HISD adopts new grading policy for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

"For the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the Houston Independent School District is adopting a new grading policy in alignment with the implementation of the district's new online learning system," the school district wrote.
Some of the changes are:
- No district grades taken after March 12, 2020 can negatively impact a student's overall average for the course.
- If a student's grade in the final grading cycle negatively impacts their overall final grade in a course, that final cycle grade will be omitted in the calculation of the final grade for the course.
- Individual schools have discretion for class assignments and grading, but they have been asked to be flexible and understanding of the burdens and limitations that COVID-19 has placed on students and families.
HISD says they are committed and are working to ensure students have access to technology and other resources necessary for their continued learning.
For more information about the new policy and grading, visit HISD's website.