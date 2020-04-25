HISD to distribute food for up to 5,000 families at NRG Park this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thousands of bags of food will be given out to families on Saturday as high demand continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank are set to distribute food at NRG Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
The district plans to distribute 5,000 bags of food to families.
"Every week at our other food distribution sites, we have been able to serve hundreds of families in need," Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said at last week's event.
"Schools are more than just centers for education, they are the heart of every community with strong connections and relationships with students and families," Brian Greene, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Food Bank said.
