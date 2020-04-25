Food & Drink

HISD to distribute food for up to 5,000 families at NRG Park this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thousands of bags of food will be given out to families on Saturday as high demand continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank are set to distribute food at NRG Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

The district plans to distribute 5,000 bags of food to families.

"Every week at our other food distribution sites, we have been able to serve hundreds of families in need," Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said at last week's event.

"Schools are more than just centers for education, they are the heart of every community with strong connections and relationships with students and families," Brian Greene, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Food Bank said.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

SEE MORE:

HISD resumes giving out free meals for students
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhisdcoronavirusstudentscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son accused of shooting his mother to death in SE Harris Co.
Another violent night of shootings across Houston area
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
ABC13's Morning News for April 25, 2020
Supplier says this is the reason you can't find toilet paper
Woman shot in arm while driving in north Harris County
Delivery driver drives back to Pizza Hut after being shot
Show More
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Many Houston-area football stars picked in 2020 NFL Draft
Sunny and dry, great weather for the weekend
Man dies after struggling with HPD officers during arrest
Sales tax holiday for emergency items still on this weekend
More TOP STORIES News